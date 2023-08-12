Ruling on Review of Judgments Act Has No Impact on Nawaz Sharif: P.M. Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday maintained that the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act, 2023 will have no impact on Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif’s plans to return to Pakistan.

“As far as Nawaz Sharif’s return is concerned the decision has no link with it,” he told state-run PTV in an interview, adding his elder brother had completed the five-year disqualification period designated under the amended Election Act. “The law which is in the field right now states that the maximum period for disqualification is five years. Nawaz Sharif will return and this verdict will not be an obstruction,” he said.

His remarks echoed claims by former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, who told Geo News that while it was “unfortunate” for the apex court to issue its ruling after Parliament had already dissolved, it would not affect former Nawaz’s prospects of returning to electoral politics. He maintained that under the amended Election Act, 2017, Nawaz was now eligible to contest elections, as his five-year disqualification period had expired.

A day earlier, P.M. Sharif had told Geo News anchor Hamid Mir that Nawaz would return to the country next month and face the law. He further said that Nawaz would lead the PMLN’s election campaign and would be its candidate for the prime minister if the party won the upcoming polls.

Nawaz had been disqualified “for life” under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution in June 2017 after being found “dishonest.”

During his interview with PTV, the prime minister also weighed into the “timing” of the verdict declaring the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act, 2023 unconstitutional. “I am really disappointed that the decision came when Parliament was dissolved after completing its tenure. I wish the verdict had come during Parliament’s life then we would have debated this law on the floor of the house or made amendments with the Parliament’s collective wisdom,” he said, stressing he “personally felt disappointed” with the timing of the verdict.

On Friday morning, the Supreme Court issued a verdict reserved in June declaring the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act, 2023 “unconstitutional,” with observers largely agreeing it was aimed at avoiding criticism from Parliament.