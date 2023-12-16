Sarfraz Bugti Resigns as Interim Interior Minister

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday accepted the resignation of caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, who is now likely to contest the upcoming general elections on Feb. 8, 2024.

Bugti reportedly tendered his resignation on Dec. 13, citing personal reasons, but it was only accepted on Friday night shortly before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the long-awaited schedule for general elections. Under law, members of caretaker governments cannot take part in elections if they remain in authority after the issuance of the election schedule.

While it is unclear which party’s ticket Bugti intends to contest polls with, he has earlier expressed an inclination toward the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), which has been striving to make inroads in his native Balochistan, having added several former members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to its ranks last month.

The interim government must now appoint a new interior minister, a key position especially in the face of resurgent terrorism and persistent threats to political leaders during the election campaign.

Apart from Bugti, caretaker Balochistan Sports and Culture Minister Nawabzada Jamal Raisani and Adviser to the C.M. on Mines and Minerals Mir Umair Muhammad Hasni also resigned from their posts in the provincial cabinet on Friday. Raisani confirmed he intended to participate in the upcoming general elections, adding he had tendered his resignation on Dec. 12.

Hasni, meanwhile, said he was resigning due to “personal matters,” which observers noting he is also likely to contest the general elections.