SC Refuses Plea to Suspend Stay Order against Procedures Bill

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday rejected a demand for the revocation of a stay order against the implementation of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, remarking that politics had “tainted” the judicial process.

Resuming hearings on petitions challenging the law that seeks to curtail the CJP’s unfettered powers of suo motu and granting right to appeal, an eight-member bench led by the CJP and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Munib Akhtar, Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha Malik, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Shahid Waheed said they would hear everyone’s stance on the case.

Maintaining that “important” points related to judicial independence had been raised by case, the CJP stressed that the stay order would remain in place. “Democracy is an important part of the Constitution and so is an independent judiciary and the federation,” he remarked, claiming an independent judiciary was a “fundamental right.”

The CJP also rejected a plea by the chairman of the executive committee of the Pakistan Bar Council for the inclusion of senior judges in the bench and the removal of Justice Naqvi over at least six pending references against him. “There is no legal importance of a reference filed against any judge. Until the reference is fixed for hearing, it does not hold any importance,” said the CJP, who is solely responsible for fixing references for hearing.

“Politics has tainted the judicial process,” he continued, stating the Federal Legislative List was clear on the powers of the legislature. “See Section 55 of the Federal Legislative List,” he said. “It is alleged that the fundamental part of the Constitution was violated through legislation for the first time in the country’s history,” he claimed, adding that the CJP had the authority to appoint any judges of the SC to a bench or form a full court.

“A reference against a judge cannot prevent them from working until the opinion of the Supreme Judicial Council,” he said, adding he received complaints against most judges “including myself.”

During the hearing, the CJP also criticized political parties for seeking verdicts “based on their wishes,” claiming they did not want justice. “The decision of the Supreme Court judges is the decision of the court. Every institution is bound to implement the Supreme Court’s orders,” he said, before adjourning the case until May 8, when he said all issues would be reviewed. He also directed all parties in the case to submit written arguments in the case.

Earlier, after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Khawaja Tariq Rahim noted that the judicial reform bill had become part of the law, the court sought record of the debate held in Parliament and standing committee on judicial reforms prior to its passage.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, was approved by the Parliament during a joint sitting on April 10. It was formally notified as an act on April 21. However, the implementation of the legislation was halted by the court even before it was enacted, with the bench claiming there the facts and circumstances presented were “extraordinary” in import and effect.