Security Forces Claim to Foil ‘Terrorist Activity’ in Chaman

Security forces on Wednesday foiled “an obvious terrorist activity” by recovering a huge cache of arms and ammunition during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Chaman area, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said the operation was carried out in the general area of Boghra Road in Chaman, adding it was aimed at locating a suspected terrorist hideout. The suspected terrorists, it said, were involved in “recent firing incidents on law enforcement agencies and civilians in Chaman area besides planting of improvised explosive devices in surrounding areas.”

Following continuous technical surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, said the ISPR, the terrorists were located and security forces and personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department deployed to apprehend them. Unfortunately, read the statement, the terrorists fled the area, but left behind a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including rockets, improvised explosive devices and other accessories, that were recovered by the law enforcers.

“The recovery has helped avert an obvious terrorist activity in some urban areas like Quetta,” said the ISPR. “The Pakistan Army, in step with the nation, remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it added.

There has been a marked resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan following the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s unilateral abrogation of a ceasefire in November 2022. In various statements, the militants have said their primary target is law enforcement agencies, and they have staged several assaults, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. In Balochistan, the TTP has also formalized a nexus with separatist groups, further endangering peace and stability in the province.