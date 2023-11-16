Security Forces Eliminate Four Terrorists in Peshawar Operation

Security forces slew four militants, including a high-value terrorist commander, on Thursday during an intelligence-based operation in the Badaber area of Peshawar, the military’s media wing announced in a statement.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists. It said the troops had “effectively engaged” the terrorists’ location, killing the high-value terrorist commander Samiullah, alias Shenay. Additionally, it said, terrorist commander Salman, alias Ahmed; terrorist Imran, alias Muhammad; and terrorist Hazrat Umar alias Khalid had also been slain. All four, per the statement, were “highly wanted” by law enforcement agencies for their active involvement in “numerous terrorist activities,” including extortion and targeted killings.

The military’s media wing said troops had recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the slain terrorists.

Separately, the ISPR said, troops conducted another operation in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan. After an intense exchange of gunfire with terrorists, it said, Lance Naik Muhammad Ejaz Khan, 34, resident of Bagh, Azad Kashmir, “having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.”

According to the military’s media wing, sanitization of the surrounding areas is underway to neutralize any other terrorists found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

There has been a significant resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan, but especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021. According to the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), security forces lost at least 386 personnel in the first nine months of 2023, marking an eight-year high.