Security Forces Kill 10 Terrorists in Balochistan’s Hoshab: ISPR

Security forces killed 10 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab area, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said the operation was launched to clear a hideout of terrorists who had been linked to attacks, including with improvised explosive devices, targeting security forces and civilians.

“As security forces were in the process of establishing blocking positions after identification of 12-14 terrorists’ location, [the] terrorists opened fire onto the security forces,” it said. “During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, 10 terrorists [were] killed while one terrorist [was] apprehended in injured condition. Two terrorists managed to escape,” it added.

According to the statement, a search operation is ongoing to trace the terrorists who fled the scene. It said that security forces had recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, from the terrorists’ hideout.

“Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR concluded.