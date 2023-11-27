Security Forces Kill 8 Suspected Militants in South Waziristan

Security forces killed eight terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, soldiers conducted the operation in the general area of Sararogha on the reported presence of terrorists. “During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, resulting in the killing of eight terrorists,” it said, adding that the slain militants were “actively” involved in numerous terrorist activities against both security forces and innocent civilians.

The ISPR said the security forces had also recovered arms, ammunition and explosives from the possession of the slain militants. It said a clearance operation was underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists from the area, adding security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

The 2021 return to power of the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan has seen a resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan, but particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. In response, security forces have initiated a number of IBOs targeting militants, with civil and military officials alike blaming the freedom of movement enjoyed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups in Afghanistan as fomenting terrorism in Pakistan.

According to the Center for Research and Security Studies, security forces lost at least 386 personnel in the first nine months of 2023, marking an eight-year high. It said KP and Balochistan were the primary centers of violence, accounting for nearly 94 percent of all fatalities and 89 percent of attacks recorded during this period.