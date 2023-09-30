Security Forces Thwart TTP Attempt to Infiltrate into Pakistan: ISPR

Security forces, earlier this week, thwarted an attempt by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to infiltrate into Pakistan from Afghanistan, the military’s media wing claimed on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident took place on Sept. 28 at 5:45 p.m. It said four soldiers—Havildar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan, and Sepoy Nadeem—had embraced martyrdom during the gunbattle, adding that three terrorists were slain. It claimed that a “few” other militants were also injured during the clash.

“Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country,” read the statement of the military’s media wing.

Separately, the ISPR said security forces had slain a “terrorist ringleader” during an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Katalang in Mardan district. According to a statement, security forces had separately engaged in with terrorists in two different districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on the night between Sept. 28 and 29.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Katalang, Mardan District, which resulted in the killing of a high value target, terrorist ringleader Faisal,” it said, adding that the slain militant had been actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and was “highly wanted” by law enforcement agencies. It said a large cache of weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorist’s possession.

According to the ISPR, a soldier was martyred in a separate encounter with militants in the general area of Parachinar in District Kurram. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, Lance Naik Ghairat Khan (33, resident of Kurram District), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” it added.

Earlier this week, the Voice of America reported that the interim Afghan government had arrested 200 suspected militants involved in attacks against Pakistan following a renewed demand from Islamabad for Kabul to ensure its soil is not used to stage attacks inside Pakistan.