Senate Unanimously Adopts Resolution Seeking Punishment for Anti-Army Propaganda

The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution seeking severe penalties for anyone found making malicious and negative propaganda against the armed forces.

Moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Bahramanad Khan Tangi, the resolution had initially called for a 10-year disqualification from public office for anyone “found involved in negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies of Pakistan.” However, when the matter was taken up by, Tangi informed the House he has amended the resolution to remove this demand, instead seeking action in accordance with law.

Expressing deep concern for the “negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies on various social media platforms,” the resolution stressed that the armed forces and other security agencies had rendered “huge sacrifices” in the war against terror and for the defense and protection of the country’s borders. It also maintained a “strong Army and other security agencies are indispensable for the defense of the country, especially in view of the hostile neighborhood.”

In this regard, it recommended, the government should take necessary steps to award severe punishment as per law for all those found involved in negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies of Pakistan.

Nomination papers’ rejection

The House also took up the scrutiny of the nomination papers of aspiring candidates for the 2024 general elections, with Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed saying the ouster of a majority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s leadership was detrimental to democracy.

“If you weaken the political parties, you weaken the federation,” he said, explaining old mistakes should not be repeated, and the pattern of the 2018 general elections avoided. Lamenting that intelligence and security agencies had manipulated and engineered the 2018 polls, he recalled the result transmission system (RTS) was also shut down to facilitate the rigging.

Maintaining the rule of law must prevail in the country, he also lashed out at enforced disappearances, stressing if someone committed a crime, they should be charged, brought before a court of law and tried. If there is no evidence against someone, he said, they should be freed.

National Party Senator Tahir Bizenjo, similarly, said enforced disappearances in Balochistan were a reality. He said the situation needed a permanent resolution, rather than band-aids in the form of counter-narratives.

PTI Senator Humayun Mohmand, meanwhile, said stability was not possible without transparent and fair elections. Alleging pre-poll rigging, he said PTI’s aspirants for the polls were being arrested alongside their proposers and seconders.

Senators of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), meanwhile, appeared to make a case for delaying the general elections beyond Feb. 8, 2024, referring to a restive security situation and inclement weather. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri said peace was an essential prerequisite for elections, and regretted the law and order situation had worsened, as evident from a recent attack on the convoy of his party chief, Maulana Fazalur Rahman, in Dera Ismail Khan.

Additionally, he said, northern parts of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa suffered severe cold in January and February, which could impact voter turnout. However, he stressed, the party would not boycott, and would participate in polls even if the date remained unchanged.

JUIF Senator Maulana Faiz Muhammad, meanwhile, said the government must ensure security for the elections if they were to occur as schedule. JUIF Senator Attaur Rahman also lamented the security situation, saying politicians couldn’t even travel in D.I. Khan and Tank. “Should we understand that an attempt is being made again to hijack elections?” he questioned.

The JUIF’s concerns regarding the security situation were echoed by Awami National Party (ANP)’s Haji Hidayatullah, who noted 1,200 leaders and workers of his party had been killed in terrorist attacks since 2008. He said his party leader, Aimal Wali Khan, was receiving threats ahead of 2024 polls.