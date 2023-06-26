Several Senior Military Officials Ousted over May 9 Riots: DG ISPR

Military spokesman Maj. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Monday clarified that several senior military officers had either been dismissed from service or disciplined over their role in the May 9 riots, while stressing that it is necessary to ensure all culprits are brought to book to prevent any reoccurrence

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, he said three officials, including a lieutenant general, had been dismissed from service over their role in the May 9 riots. Similarly, he said, disciplinary action had been taken against 15 other officials, including three major generals and seven brigadiers. “All planners and facilitators of the May 9 violence will be punished no matter what institution or office they belong to,” said the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Additionally, he said, the granddaughter of a retired four-star general and son-in-law of a retired four-star general were arrested in connection with the probe into May 9 riots. The wife of a retired three-star general and the wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general were currently undergoing accountability, he added.

Stressing that families of martyrs and all ranks of the Army were raising questions over the May 9 riots and desecration of martyrs’ monuments nationwide, he reiterated that these “miscreants” had done what the enemy of Pakistan couldn’t achieve in 75 years. Describing the May 9 riots as “highly condemnable,” he said they were a “black chapter” in Pakistan’s history and a conspiracy against the country. On the demonstrations that broke out after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case, he said all relevant evidence had been collected and investigations were ongoing.

“The families of the martyrs are hurt and they are asking tough questions as to when the people involved [in May 9 riots] will be brought to justice,” he said. “All ranks within the Army are asking why they should sacrifice their lives if the memorials of the martyrs are being desecrated like this,” he said, stressing that the violence had been “pre-planned” months before the demonstrations. “The people were manipulated by this outrageous narrative,” he said, referring to the PTI inciting the public against the armed forces. “A poisonous propaganda is being spread against Pakistan’s forces. A false propaganda has been carried out for political purposes and lust for power,” he said, stressing the Army could not be separated from the people.

“As many as 95 officers and jawans [soldiers] lost their lives [in the current wave of terrorism],” he said. “However, the successful war against terrorism will continue until all terrorists are eliminated,” he said, adding forces would never hesitate from making any sacrifices for the country. Emphasizing that the May 9 riots would not be forgotten and no one involved forgiven, he noted that all culprits would be punished under the Constitution and law.

On military trials of civilians, he said there are 17 standing courts working in country, which had been operational long before May 9. He said, thus far, 109 of the May 9 rioters’ cases had been sent for military trials by civilian courts. “These suspects have all legal rights, including using civilian lawyers and appeals in high courts and the Supreme Court,” he said. “This is under a law that has been on the books for several decades. Countless cases have been decided under this process in the past,” he said, regretting that there were attempts to malign these courts through false propaganda.

To a question on elements within the PTI alleging the May 9 riots were perpetrated by the government and Army, he said “nothing could be more shameful than blaming the May 9 tragedy on the Army and agencies.” Noting that military installations had been attacked at 200 locations across Pakistan within hours of Khan’s arrest, he questioned: “Did the Army conspire against itself or the Army had already deployed their agents? Or did we burn the memorials of our martyrs?” He stressed that throughout the riots, “unknown” accounts were inciting the public, calling on them to set fire to more military assets.” This all, he said, proved that a specific party was using nothing but lies and propaganda to support its narrative.

On allegations of human rights violations of May 9 rioters—mostly propagated by the PTI—he said this was a “fake narrative” that had earlier been used by terrorist organizations seeking to avoid prosecution for their actions. “They make them [NGOs] say the Pakistan Army is committing atrocities in Pakistan and foreign organizations are asked to stop economic support to Pakistan,” he lamented, adding that this was mostly done through social media by using old and fabricated videos. Noting that the Government of Pakistan rebutted these efforts at all forums, he urged the media to examine the implementation of law in countries that were being used to spread this narrative. “See how they have dealt with terrorists and rioters,” he said, reiterating that the May 9 rioters had targeted martyrs’ monuments and military installations. “The people behind this [narrative] are facilitators of May 9 riots. Time has come for Pakistan to end the currency of lies and accept the truth, no matter how bitter,” he added.

To a question on security lapses on May 9, he said the incident had not occurred in isolation. “The primary purpose was to have people attack military targets and get an immediate reaction from the military,” he said, adding this was done through months of incitement against the Army. If the Army had responded, he explained, its reaction would have been used advance a political narrative. “For this, they even sent women to several points—under preplanned conspiracy—to advance their motives,” he said, lamenting that no one had imagined a political party would attack its own military on its own soil.

“The Army defeated this goal by not giving a reaction,” he said, while stressing that nonetheless, accountability was done to determine any security lapses. He also sought to rubbish the impression of elements within the Army supporting Khan, saying: “The reality is that every officer and jawan of the Pakistan Army, regardless of domicile, religion, language, political affiliation, holds the state of Pakistan and the armed forces as their first and last priority.” Stressing that “no one should have any doubts” on this, he regretted that a false narrative had been used to “spread lies and cloud people’s minds.” After May 9, he said, we should be sure that people have realized this.

To a question on why masterminds of the May 9 riots had not yet been brought to justice, he said it would be “premature” to comment on this prior to completion of investigations. “These are the same people who were inciting the public against the Army, who spread impressions among people that it was legitimate to target army assets, burn buildings, attack soldiers,” he said, stressing this was “condemnable” and those responsible “should be punished, and will be punished.”

Highlighting the need to pinpoint the culprits responsible, he said justice could not be achieved until all May 9 planners had been prosecuted. “If this does not happen, tomorrow another political group will repeat this for its purposes. Questions will persist on the safety of people and their property,” he added.

The military spokesman said the spread of false propaganda on social media was a global concern but had become a “pandemic” in Pakistan. “People can say anything about anyone while sitting abroad, many of them without their actual names or faces,” he lamented, adding it was necessary to find a solution for this, which the Government of Pakistan was aware of. “Laws and punishments are needed,” he said, and urged the media to play its role by delivering responsible reporting instead of sensationalism. “We need self regulatory mechanisms,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Chaudhry said the Army was available to play its role, per its expertise, in any capacity required by the government. Referring to the military’s support in helping Pakistan tackle the Financial Action Task Force, COVID-19, Reko Diq, and polio vaccinations, he said the Army was proud of its support to the public. A whole-of-nation approach is required, he stressed, to tackle national security issues, whether it be terrorism or the economy.

To a question on plans to prevent a repeat of the May 9 riots, he said this was the primary goal and required an integrated response covering multiple domains. “The reasons that led to this tragedy must be addressed,” he said, saying everyone—judiciary, politicians, media—must work together to achieve this. “We must acknowledge that Pakistan’s biggest threat is from internal instability,” he said, saying this included terrorism and internal unrest from “those seeking to boost their own political gains.” He warned that if the latter could not be curtailed, it would make it easier for terrorists to gain a foothold in the country.

Referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s repeated calls for dialogue with the security establishment, he said the Army had already made it clear in a press release issued after a meeting of the Formation Commanders that it wanted all political stakeholders to sit together and evolve national consensus. “This will boost public confidence, stabilize economy, and strengthen democracy,” he said, adding that “all genuine political parties are worthy of respect.”

On queries about Pakistan’s budgetary allocations for defense, which are a fraction of what is spent by rival India, he said this was not a new development and had been ongoing for several years. “The allocation for defense is a part of the overall economic situation,” he said, noting that one benefit was an increasing self-reliance through indigenousization. As the economy improves, he explained, so would funding for the Army. “We must all work together for economic prosperity,” he said, stressing that the Army does not derive its strength from material things, but rather its dedication to this soil and the love and support of the public.

The military spokesman also rubbished reports of a “media blackout” on the PTI, saying this was not based on facts. He also clarified that press conference from individuals who had exited the PTI had no bearing on case against them, which would proceed regardless. To another question, he said, the Army was ready to offer security for elections if called to do so by the government.