Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Unveils New Political Party

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday finally unveiled his long-rumored new political party, issuing a video seeking the public’s support and lamenting the failure of successive governments in resolving their concerns.

A former stalwart of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Abbasi formally departed the party a few months prior to the Feb. 8 general elections. Rumors of him forming his own political party started almost immediately, but gained fervor after he—alongside Miftah Ismail and former PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar—launched a nationwide campaign dubbed ‘Reimagine Pakistan’ that saw them addressing various gatherings on the way forward for the country.

Earlier this year, Abbasi formally applied to form a new political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). In the video shared on social media—by both Abbasi and Ismail—the new party has officially been dubbed Awaam Pakistan and has vowed to “change the system.” The brief clip shows several citizens questioning deficiencies of various public sectors, including inflation, corruption and unemployment.

Reportedly, Abbasi would serve as convener of Awaam Pakistan’s organizing committee, while Ismail would serve as deputy convener. Khokhar’s involvement, at this stage, remains unclear. Recently, several former PMLN stalwarts have been linked to it, though there have been no formal announcements. Speaking with daily Dawn, Ismail claimed the new party’s organizing committee would include former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan; former PMLN senator Javed Abbasi; and former MQM MNA Sheikh Salahuddin.

He also stressed on the participation of “professionals” in the party, noting politics was not limited to traditional politicians and should also be open to individuals seeking the betterment of the country.