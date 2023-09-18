Sheikh Rashid Ahmed ‘Arrested’ in Rawalpindi

Plain-clothed men took Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, a close ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, into custody from Rawalpindi on Sunday, according to his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razaq.

“Rashid was taken into custody by men in plain clothes from a housing society in Rawalpindi,” he said, adding that the politician’s nephew and two others were also arrested at the same time. “They arrested Sheikh Rashid, his nephew Sheikh Shakir, employee Sheikh Imran, and driver Sajjad, and transferred them to an undisclosed location,” he claimed.

In a statement to media, Razaq claimed no case was registered against the AML chief in the limits of Punjab that he had not already secured bail against. He said Rashid was nominated in a case lodged at Kohsar Police Station in connection with a protest rally held on May 10 by the PTI against the detention of Imran Khan.

“We do not know the whereabouts of Rashid so far. Efforts are being made to trace him,” he added.

In a statement, however, Rawalpindi Police claimed they had not arrested the politician, nor did they have him in custody.

Separately, Rashid’s nephew and former MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique posted a video statement on X, formerly Twitter, confirming his brother Sheikh Shakir, along with domestic help, had been arrested by officials of the Punjab police alongside the AML chief. Hinting the family believed the arrest was part of a crackdown against the PTI, he said his uncle had categorically condemned the acts of vandalism that followed the whirlwind arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

“The police arrested Sheikh Rashid from Islamabad, and they also apprehended my elder brother Sheikh Shakir and an employee Sheikh Imran,” he said. “Punjab and Islamabad police had submitted to the courts that Sheikh Rashid was not wanted in any case; therefore, his arrest now is beyond comprehension,” he said.

“I demand that the Supreme Court order authorities explain why Sheikh Rashid was arrested. If anything happens to him, the [caretaker] federal and Punjab governments will be held responsible,” he added.