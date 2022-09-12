Sindh Government Blames PTI for ‘False Propaganda’ Over Food Aid

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon on Monday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of spreading false propaganda over donations for flood victims from the U.K., emphasizing that the party will have to answer for actions that directly hinder aid efforts.

“I want to ask PTI workers: what’s the point of this campaign?” he questioned during a press conference from Karachi. “The spokespersons for PTI should answer,” he said, referring to a photo from the weekend that went viral on social media after PTI supporters shared it by alleging the PPP-led government was selling flour bags received in aid from the U.K. after this year’s floods. In statements posted on Twitter, both the Sindh Chief Minister’s Office and the National Disaster Management Authority rejected the allegations, maintaining the picture was not from this year.

Urging the federal government, especially Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, to take notice of the social media campaign, Memon said social media users falsely accusing the Sindh government of misusing aid should be punished. He regretted that as the country was working to overcome the devastation triggered by this year’s rains, a party—a reference to the PTI—was resorting to unjustifiable political tactics.

“What is the purpose of this heinous campaign? Flood affectees, including women, children, and the elderly, are all disturbed,” he regretted. “To add insult to injury, they [social media users] are asking international bodies to not help Pakistan,” he said, adding that if the government decided to act against such individuals, it would not be an attack on “freedom of expression,” as this risked damaging the international campaign for flood relief.

“The courts should also take notice of this issue as this is not exercising the right to freedom of expression,” he said. “This is a conspiracy against flood affectees and poor children. Khan sahib [Imran Khan], you have not yet stepped down from your high horse,” he said, as he criticized the PTI chief for continuing to stage political rallies even as a third of the country was underwater.