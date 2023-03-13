Sindh Police Claim ‘Mastermind’ of Attack on Police Office Killed

The Sindh Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed the “mastermind” of last month’s attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) has been killed in an operation, while two other suspected terrorists have been taken into custody.

On Feb. 17, several terrorists infiltrated the KPO on Shahra-e-Faisal, triggering an hours-long gunfight between them and law-enforcement agencies that saw five people martyred and 17 injured. According to the CTD’s press release, “mastermind” Aryadullah and an accomplice—Abdul Waheed—were killed in an operation near the Northern Bypass in the Mangophir area, while two other suspected terrorists were taken into custody. It said a search and clearance operation was underway to locate any remaining militants in the area.

Claimed by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the attack on the KPO saw three militants armed with suicide jackets infiltrating the compound as part of the militants’ targeting of law enforcement personnel since the collapse of a ceasefire agreement. The situation was resolved through a joint operation of the police, Rangers and Army personnel.