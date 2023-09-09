Situation in Chitral ‘Normal,’ Vows District Administration

Chitral Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan, in a joint statement, on Friday assured local residents the security situation of the region was under control, and emphasized the commitment of locals and the Pakistan Army in ridding Chitral of terrorists.

According to the statement, life in Chitral has largely returned to normal after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)’s assault on military checkposts earlier this week. It said all schools, universities, hospitals, and markets were operating as usual, adding that additional law enforcement personnel had been deployed to reinforce security measures. In this regard, it said, joint police and Frontier Corps checkposts have been established to ensure the safety of residents.

“The brave people of Chitral have always supported the state, and they will stand like an impenetrable wall in front of any enemy,” said DC Khan. “We will not tolerate any terrorist activities in Chitral,” he vowed.

A viral video on social media, meanwhile, showed local residents arming themselves and transporting arms, ammunition, and food supplies to the frontlines to bolster soldiers defending the borders and curtailing any further attempts at ingress of the militants. In the video, residents could be seen making it clear that they would fight alongside the Pakistan Army if the need arose.