Six Army Personnel Martyred in Balochistan Helicopter Crash

Six Army Personnel Martyred in Balochistan Helicopter Crash

Military statement confirms two majors among martyrs during overnight mission

by Staff Report
Photos courtesy ISPR

Six Pakistan Army personnel were martyred on Sunday night after their helicopter crashed in Balochistan near Harnai district’s Khost city, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the crash occurred while the helicopter was on a flying mission, adding that all personnel onboard, including two pilots, had been martyred. Identifying the deceased, it said Major Khurram Shahzad, 39, had been a resident of Attock and is survived by a wife and daughter; Major Muneeb Afzal, 30, had been a resident of Rawalpindi and is survived by a wife and two sons; Subedar Abdul Waheed, 44, a resident of Karak, is survived by a wife and four children; Sepoy Shoaib, 35, a resident of Attock, is survived by a wife and child; Sepoy Muhammad Imran, 27, resident of Khanewal, is survived by a wife and three children; and Naik Jalil, 30, resident of Gujarat, is survived by a wife and two children.

This is the second Pakistan Army helicopter to crash in Balochistan in the past two months. In August, the debris of a helicopter had been found in Lasbela after it crashed during flood relief operations. Six personnel had also been martyred in that crash. According to the results of a preliminary investigation, the crash had occurred due to “bad weather.”

