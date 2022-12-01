Soldier Martyred in Clash with Terrorists in North Waziristan

A soldier was martyred on Wednesday in North Waziristan during an exchange of fire with terrorists, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing identified the martyred soldier as Havaldar Parosh, 35, a resident of Kohat. It said one terrorist had also been shot dead in the “intense” exchange of gunfire, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militant.

According to the ISPR, the slain gunman had been “actively involved” in terrorist activities against security forces. It said the clash between terrorists and security forces occurred in the general area of Shewa, North Waziristan, adding troops had “fought bravely and engaged the terrorists’ location effectively.”

Following the clash, read the statement, a sanitization operation was launched to locate and eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

There has been a surge in militancy across Pakistan, but especially in parts of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, in recent months. Just a day earlier, according to the ISPR, 10 terrorists were killed in the general area of Hoshab, Balochistan, while an injured militant was apprehended by the Pakistan Army.

It said that two terrorists had fled the scene, adding that an operation was underway to trace them.

Earlier this week, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced it was ending a ceasefire it had inked with the Government of Pakistan last year, and directed its militants to stage attacks nationwide “wherever you can.” The first fallout of this announcement occurred in Balochistan, when a suicide bomber targeted a police truck in Balochistan, killing four people and injuring over 25 others. The TTP claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement to media, describing it as “retaliation.”