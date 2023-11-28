Special Court Decides to Conduct Cipher Case Trial at Adiala Jail

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain on Tuesday ruled that proceedings of the cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be held at Adiala Jail, adding it will be an “open” trial.

Last week, the special court had directed authorities to produce the former prime minister and ex-foreign minister at Islamabad’s Federal Judicial Complex on Nov. 28 for the cipher case proceedings after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had scrapped previous jail proceedings due to an “erroneous” government notification. During the previous proceedings, the special court had noted it would now start a fresh trial, with the prosecution required to file a fresh application if it desired a jail trial.

Today, Adiala Jail authorities informed the special court that they could not produce Khan due to “serious security risks.” In a report, which included information provided by intelligence agencies and police, they said the PTI chief faces life threats and moving him between the jail and court could prove dangerous. At this, Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar urged the court to adjourn the hearing indefinitely and grant his client bail. Qureshi’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, requested the court to issue directives for his client to be produced.

Taking a brief recess to review the report, Judge Zulqarnain issued an order stating that the cipher case trial would be conducted at Adiala Jail. However, he added, it would be held in an open court, with five family members of each accused, media personnel, and anyone “wishing” to attend proceedings permitted to do so. The hearing was then adjourned until Dec. 1 (Friday).

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document that the Federal Investigation Agency’s charge-sheet alleges was retained by Khan while prime minister and never returned to the Foreign Office. It accuses the former prime minister of misusing the classified document for political gains and “endangering” the national interest. The PTI claims the document contained a threat from the U.S. to oust Khan as prime minister and it was his “duty” to inform the public about it.