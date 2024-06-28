Strict Enforcement of Visa Regime at Pak-Afghan Border to Boost Security: Khawaja Asif

Seemingly confirming the continuation of a policy introduced by the caretaker government, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said Pakistan would strictly enforce a visa regime at the country’s border with Afghanistan to prevent the entry of militants and smuggled goods.

Speaking with Geo News, Asif said the government’s plans were not only aimed at curtailing economic losses from smuggling, but also preventing the infiltration of terrorists. “All traffic from Afghanistan will only be allowed entry into Pakistan with a valid passport and visa,” he said, referring to a policy that has seen mass protests over the past few months, as citizens resist a shift away from the longstanding practice of Afghans entering Pakistan without proper documentation.

“We must secure our country, and these crossing points have been compromising our security,” he explained of the need to curb infiltration of militants, noting most incidents of terrorism in the country could be traced back to Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. “Currently, all terrorism is emanating from Afghan territory,” he alleged, adding that despite multiple requests for cooperation, Kabul had not given any positive response.

“Our borders with China, Iran, and India operate with strict regulations, and it should be the same with Afghanistan,” maintained Asif, while acknowledging that past policies had led to families living on both sides of the border. He said similar issues existed in border areas between Pakistan and India but could not deter enforcement of laws.

The defense minister also addressed recent comments by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has claimed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China did not net any positive outcomes. “I accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his visit to China, and I was present during his meetings with the Chinese president and prime minister,” explained the defense minister. “China’s commitment to cooperation with Pakistan is unequivocal,” he said, adding he had confirmed that Fazl’s claims were not based on any interactions with diplomats.

“I believe he [Fazl] is mistaken, and we are ready to furnish him with complete information on China’s cooperation and assurances,” he said, stressing the revival of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a testament to Beijing’s commitment to Islamabad. “There are certain strategic matters that cannot be made public. However, the prime minister’s recent visit to Beijing has strengthened Pak-China friendship and relations further,” he added.

Targeting TTP

Separately, in an interview with Voice of America, Asif said Islamabad could target terror havens in Afghanistan if the neighboring nation failed to take action against the terrorists sheltering on its soil. He also clarified that while a “few thousand” members of the TTP were operating from within Pakistan, a majority were based in Afghanistan. He alleged the PTI government had permitted these militants to “resettle” in Pakistan and rejected any possibility of dialogue to appease them.

On Vision Azm-e-Istehkam, he said Parliament would be apprised of the strategy’s aims and all political parties’ concerns addressed. He regretted that civilian governments had failed to build on the successes of past operations conducted by the Army to oust militants.