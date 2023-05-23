Strong Army Assures Security, Unity of Country: Gen. Munir

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir on Monday stressed that a strong Army guarantee the security and unity of the country, adding that every solider and officer prioritizes their responsibilities above all prejudices and distinctions.

“Every soldier and officer of the armed forces put his duty and responsibilities first regardless of regional, linguistic, and political prejudices and distinctions,” he told a ceremony commemorating martyrs at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. Deploring the May 9 riots—triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan—that saw attacks on Army installations, monuments and buildings, he said they were extremely “saddening and intolerable.”

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) emphasized that the country’s “free atmosphere” was the direct result of “martyrs’ sense of duty and their great sacrifices.” Describing martyrs’ sacrifices and officials’ services as a “valuable asset,” he said they were a “source of pride” for the country. “The Pakistan Army, as an institution, always remembers every individual associated with the Army and his family, and our relationship as a family is a proud and exemplary one,” he added.

The Army, he said, would observe Mary 25 (Thursday) as ‘Martyrs’ Respect Day.’ According to ISPR, Martyrs’ Respect Day would recall the sacrifices of martyrs and honor their families. It said floral wreaths would be laid at the monuments of martyrs of the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies, adding that a main event would be held at GHQ while smaller events would take place at the headquarters of the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy. The police department, similar, would hold ceremonies in Islamabad, the four provincial capitals, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir to pay tribute to their martyrs.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during Monday’s event 51 heirs of martyrs were awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz; 22 officers and soldiers the Tamgha-e-Basalat; and two the United Nations Special Medal. It said they had been honored for their “acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation.” The event was attended by a large number of senior Army officials and families of martyrs.