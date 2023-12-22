Supreme Court Directs ECP to Facilitate ‘Level Playing Field’ for PTI in Polls

The Supreme Court on Friday instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s concerns regarding being denied a “level playing field” in the upcoming general elections.

A three-member bench, led by interim Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justices Athar Minallah and Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, also directed the PTI to submit its complaints to the ECP today, adding Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan will act as mediator.

“The party’s concerns about not having a level playing field seem valid, considering that the events at Usman Dar’s residence were also reported in newspapers,” observed Justice Minallah, referring to the police raid on the former PTI leader’s residence in which his mother alleged she was manhandled. Sialkot police have denied the allegations.

“Why isn’t the ECP preventing orders issued under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO)?” Justice Masood inquired to the PTI’s complaints of its workers and leaders being detained by officials who have been appointed as district returning officers and returning officers for the polls. He further remarked that the ECP should thoroughly examine the matter and address all concerns.

In the petition, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan had urged the court to ensure the PTI be allowed to contest elections without any discrimination. Referring to an earlier meeting between the PTI and the ECP on Dec. 19, he said the electoral body had failed to issue any order ensuring transparency and fairness of the elections. This situation, he argued, was damaging to the integrity of the country, adding a similar plea was filed before the Lahore High Court and had yet to be heard.

Stressing it was the ECP’s responsibility to conduct free and fair polls, the petition alleged district managements were violating the PTI’s rights, adding the party was being denied freedom to organized political gatherings. Additionally, it alleged, cases were being registered against its workers, police raids being conducted on their houses, and detention orders being issued under Section 3 of the MPO.

Since the process to file nomination papers has commenced, the PTI has alleged its candidates are being harassed by police, with law enforcers “snatching” their documents or detaining them when they approach ROs to secure their nominations. Thus far, the party claims, “snatching” incidents have occurred in 37 constituencies, including from the secretary of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi when he went to prison to secure his signature.

The party has urged all candidates to file cases in court for any similar incidents, stressing this is in violation of the Elections Act, 2017.