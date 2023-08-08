Terrorists Face Choice between Decimation, Submission to Writ of State: COAS

Describing the recent resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan as an attempt by militants to force the state back into dialogue, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Monday made it clear the only option for terrorists was to submit to the writ of the state or be decimated.

“The surge in Terrorism in recent past is a futile effort on the part of terrorists to get talks re-initiated,” he told tribal elders from the erstwhile tribal districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during an interactive session in Peshawar. “There is no option for these terrorists except to submit to the writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated if they persist on their wrong path,” he emphasized, reiterating that propaganda against the armed forces by inimical forces would be dealt with as per law.

During his address, the Army chief paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of brave and resilient tribesmen of Pakistan, and appreciated their indomitable resolve in standing shoulder-to-shoulder with security forces to defeat the menace of terrorism. “With the unflinching resolve of the nation, Pakistan is successfully countering terrorism to enable a stable and peaceful environment for socioeconomic development in the area,” he said.

“Terrorism has no place in Pakistan and the involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace [and] stability, and [a] deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement by the interim Afghan Government,” he stressed, adding that Pakistan also had concerns over sanctuaries available to banned outfits and their liberty of action on Afghan soil. “Pakistan will spare no effort to dismantle terrorist networks and protect its citizens at all costs,” he warned.

Gen. Munir also emphasized the potential of the newly-merged districts and detailed ongoing efforts in uplifting socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). “KP is blessed with huge reserves of mines and minerals, also beautiful areas for tourism which will certainly change the destiny of the area for the good of the people,” he said.

“The Pakistan Army stands with our tribal brothers and will never leave them alone as over the years they have given innumerable sacrifices for the peace and prosperity of the motherland. It’s time to develop all tribal areas and concentrate on youth,” he said, while reiterating the resolve of the Army, Frontier Corps and other law enforcement agencies in fighting against terrorism until its menace has been eliminated from the country. He also resolved to end the proliferation of drugs, saying it was a lifeline for TTP militants.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, FC, Levies, Khasadars and police, the Army chief vowed that their sacrifices would not go in vain and complete peace would return to Pakistan. Tribal elders, according to the ISPR, assured Gen. Munir that the TTP and its ideology would never be acceptable to any tribe, and they would continue to stand with the state in countering it.

During his visit to Peshawar, the COAS also laid a floral wreath at the Yaadgar-e-Shuhada at Fort Bala Hisar and offered Fateha. Upon his arrival, the Commander Peshawar Corps received him.