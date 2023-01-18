Terrorists Killed During Intelligence-Based Operation in Hoshab: ISPR

Security forces have shot dead at least four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Hoshab, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

The military’s media wing said the IBO had been launched on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists at a hideout “linked with firing incidents on security forces along M-8, in general area Talsar, Hoshab.” Following surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, it said, the exact location of terrorists was identified and security forces infiltrated the area with helicopters to apprehend the criminals.

According to the statement, four terrorists opened fire on security forces while they were establishing positions to cut off escape routes, triggering an exchange of gunfire. All four attackers, read the statement, were killed in the face-off, adding that a cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, had been recovered from their custody.

Army chief’s visit

The assault occurred a day after Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir visited Balochistan’s Khuzdar and Basima areas and vowed to thwart all attempts by “foreign-sponsored and supported” elements to destabilize the province. According to the ISPR, the Army chief interacted with deployed troops and emphasized maintaining optimum operational readiness to counter instability in the province.

“We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard-earned peaceful environment in Balochistan,” he said, adding that the Army’s deployment and operations were “being focused in the south-western province to provide an enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development.”

According to the military’s media wing, Gen. Munir was also briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness, along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

There has been a renewed surge in terrorism across Pakistan, especially Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended a ceasefire it had inked with the government in 2021. In Balochistan, the TTP has aligned with insurgents who are continuously targeting security forces.