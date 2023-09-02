Three, Including Army Major, Martyred in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Three soldiers, including an Army major, were martyred on Friday during two separate clashes between security forces and militants, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

In the first clash, Havildar Muntazir Shah, 36, was martyred during an exchange of fire with militants in general area of Tirah in Khyber District. One terrorist was also killed in the clash, read the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

It said troops had “effectively” engaged the terrorists’ location, adding the slain terrorist had been “actively” involved in “numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.”

Separately, an Army major and a soldier were martyred during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan’s Miran Shah. According to the ISPR, security forces had spotted a “party of terrorists” after launching the operation. The militants, it said, were intercepted by Maj. Amir Aziz, who was leading the operation.

During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed while another was injured. The exchange of fire also resulted in the martyrdom of Major Aziz, 29, and Sepoy Muhammad Arif, 27.

The military’s media wing said sanitization of the area was underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Fight till the end

Earlier, while visiting Bannu a day after nine soldiers were martyred by a suicide bomber in the region, Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir emphasized that the fight against terrorism would continue until the menace had been eliminated.

“The Army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state,” he was quoted as saying to officers and troops deployed in the area, according to the ISPR.

Gen. Munir further said the nation has “fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end.” He also paid tribute to those who had laid their lives, vowing their sacrifices would forever be honored.