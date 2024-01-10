Three Policemen among Four Martyred in Kohat

At least four people, including three police personnel, were martyred in an assault on a security checkpost near the Lachi Toll Plaza on the Kohat Indus Highway late on Tuesday night.

In a statement, Lachi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Fazl Naeem identified the martyred cops as Lance Naik Constable Amjad, Lance Naik Constable Junaid and Constable Waqar. He said one civilian of Lakki Marwat, Noor Muhammad, was also killed.

Reportedly, the assault comprised over 10 terrorists, who targeted the Lachi Toll Plaza and security checkpost. After repulsing them, said police, a heavy contingent of police and Pakistan Army had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to hunt down the terrorists.

There has been a resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021, especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Earlier this week, a roadside bomb martyred seven police officers deployed to protect polio vaccination workers in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district. The same day, a soldier was martyred and an injured militant arrested following an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in North Waziristan.

Islamabad has accused Kabul of sheltering militants such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), allowing them to use its soil to launch attacks in Pakistan with impunity.