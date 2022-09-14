Three Soldiers Martyred in Shootout across Pak-Afghan Border: ISPR

Three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Tuesday during an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Pak-Afghan border in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said terrorists from inside Afghanistan had opened fire on Pakistani troops in the area of Kharlachi, adding Pakistan Army troops had responded in a “befitting manner.” It said three soldiers—Naik Muhammad Rehman, 32, resident of Karak; Naik Maweez Khan, 34, Jamrud; Sepoy Irfanullah, 27, Dargai—had been martyred during the exchange of fire. “As per credible intelligence reports, due to fire of own troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties,” it added.

Stressing strong condemnation for the “use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” the ISPR said it expected the Afghan government to not “allow the conduct of such activities” in future. “Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Also on Tuesday, two Army soldiers were martyred in Harnai, Balochistan during a gun-battle with terrorists.