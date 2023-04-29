Three Soldiers Martyred, Seven Terrorists Slain in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

The military’s media arm on Friday confirmed that militants had targeted security forces in Lakki Marwat district on Thursday night, resulting in gunbattles that left three soldiers martyred and seven militants killed.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces had repulsed three attacks by terrorists at different locations in Lakki Marwat on Thursday night. In the first attack, it said, a suicide bomber on a motorcycle had detonated himself near a security forces’ checkpost at the Government Postgraduate College. The attack was followed by a fierce exchange of fire between troops and terrorists, it said, adding that four terrorists had been slain during the shootout.

The second and third attacks, it said, occurred in the general areas of Amir Kalam and Tajbi Khel. During these attacks, three more terrorists were slain—including terrorist commander Musa Khan—and a cache of arms and ammunition recovered from their bodies.

During the exchange of fire, read the statement, three soldiers were martyred: Naib Subedar Taj Mir, 40, resident of Nowshera; Havaldar Zakir Ahmed, 38, resident of Abbottabad; and Sepoy Abid Hussain, 29, resident of Dera Ismail Khan. It said sanitization of the areas was ongoing to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area. “The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

The assault was claimed by Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a little-known militant group, in a statement issued by spokesman Mullah Mohammad Qasim.

The attacks had initially been reported by locals on Thursday night, but both police and security agencies had not issued any immediate statement on the nature of the incidents or the casualties suffered.