Three Terrorists Killed in Bajaur: ISPR

Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on Tuesday, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces were conducting the operation in general area of Leosum in Bajari when an “intense” exchange of gunfire occurred between them and the militants. As a result, it said, three terrorists were killed.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent citizens,” it said. The military’s media wing claimed local residents had appreciated the operation, expressing their full support to security forces, who it maintained, were determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

There has been a marked increase in intelligence-based operations nationwide, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended a ceasefire with the government last year and urged its fighters to “target security forces wherever they may.” Last week, a meeting of the civil-military National Security Committee decided to launch a “comprehensive” operation against militant outfits to eradicate terrorism from the country. In a statement issued after the meeting, the NSC blamed the rise in extremism on a “soft corner for” the TTP, adding this was contrary to public expectations and aspirations.