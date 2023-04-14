Three Terrorists Killed in Turbat: ISPR

At least three terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Turbat area of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said the operation had been initiated to clear out terrorists from a hideout from which they had allegedly been perpetrating attacks on security forces and civilians and planting improvised explosive devices on the Turbat-Hoshab Road in the general area of Gishkore.

“As a result of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area, a location of terrorists was identified and security forces were heli-inserted,” read the statement, adding the terrorists had opened fire on security forces when they were establishing blocking positions to cut escape routes.

During the heavy exchange of gunfire, stated the ISPR, three terrorists were killed. In addition, it said, a cache of arms and ammunition, including IEDs, had been recovered from their possession. “Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts aimed at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the statement added.