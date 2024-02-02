Troops Kill 24 Terrorists in Balochistan over Three Days: ISPR

The military’s media wing on Friday announced that troops had slain 24 terrorists in various firefights and clearance operations in the Mach and Kolpur towns of Balochistan over the past three days.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said terrorists had targeted complexes in Mach and Kolpur on the night of Jan. 29. “Law enforcement agencies deputed on security duty offered stiff resistance and forced the attackers to repulse,” it said, adding the attackers were then “hunted down” in an ensuing sanitization and clearance operation that had concluded today (Friday) after the areas was secured.

During the firefights and sanitization/clearance operations, it stressed, 24 terrorists were “sent to hell.” Among the key terrorists killed, it said, were Shehzad Baloch, Attaullah, Salahuddin, Abdul Wadood and Zeeshan. “Identification process of remaining terrorists is in process,” it added.

During the firefights, read the statement, “four brave members of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” as did two innocent civilians. “Effective response by law enforcement agencies is a testament to their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism,” it said, stressing Pakistan’s security forces stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country.

On Monday night, security forces thwarted three “coordinated attacks” of terrorists in Mach, with interim Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai initially attributing the assault to terrorists affiliated with the Aslam Acho group. However, the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA)’s Majeed Brigade subsequently claimed responsibility.

There has been a significant resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Just a day earlier, at least 10 grenade and bombing attacks occurred across Balochistan, killing one person and injuring three others.