TTP Directs Militants to Carry Out Attacks in Pakistan ‘Wherever You Can’

The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Monday unilaterally ended its ceasefire with the Government of Pakistan—inked in June—and directed its militants to stage attacks across the country.

“As military operations are ongoing against mujahideen in different areas … so it is imperative for you to carry out attacks wherever you can in the entire country,” read a statement issued by the militant group. It said the decision was taken after “a series of non-stop attacks were launched by the military organizations in Bannu’s Lakki Marwat district.”

Claiming it had repeatedly warned against this and exercised patience “so that the negotiation process is not sabotaged at least by us,” it blamed the Army and intelligence agencies for not taking heed and continuing attacks on its members. “Now our retaliatory attacks will also start across the country,” it warned.

Controversial “peace talks” between the Pakistani Taliban—who enjoy the support of their Afghan brethren—and the government initially commenced in October 2021, but broke down in December, with the TTP accusing authorities of not being serious. After several rounds of backchannel negotiations, talks once again resumed in May, but stalled after the militants demanded the government reverse the merger of the erstwhile tribal areas with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, an unconstitutional step.

For the past several months, the impasse has seen a surge in terrorism in the erstwhile tribal areas, especially in South Waziristan and North Waziristan districts. Local residents have been staging protests demanding the government take corrective measures now, but have met with denials or clarifications, with a spokesman of the provincial government even claiming that recent terrorist attacks were perpetrated by “splinter groups” and did not have the backing of the TTP leadership.

Earlier this month, addressing questions about the peace talks, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari admitted it might be time for the government to revisit its strategy. “It is time to review decisions we took or we were made to take with regards to internal security and terrorism,” he said, adding that there was “nothing wrong” with admitting some errors had been made in the past.