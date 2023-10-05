Two Civilians Killed after Afghan Forces Open Fire at Chaman Border

Afghan security forces on Wednesday opened “unprovoked and indiscriminate” gunfire on pedestrians crossing the Chaman border, killing two Pakistani civilians, including a child, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the incident occurred at 4 p.m. at the Friendship Gate of the Pak-Afghan border crossing in Balochistan. “The incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line,” it said, adding that two Pakistanis—an elderly man and a 12-year-old child—had been killed by the firing, while another child had been injured.

The military said Pakistani troops had exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in retaliation to avoid any further collateral damage of innocent civilians.

According to the ISPR, Islamabad had approached the interim Afghan government and sought an explanation for the irresponsible and reckless act of its troops, as well as demanding the apprehension of the attacker and his delivery into Pakistani custody. It said the Afghan government was expected to exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in future.

“Pakistan remains committed to peace, prosperity, and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however, such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose,” it said, adding the bodies of the deceased had been shifted to DHQ Hospital Chaman, where the injured child was also under treatment.

This is not the first such an incident has occurred at the Chaman border crossing. Since the return to power of the Afghan Taliban, the Pak-Afghan border crossing has opened and shut several times due to Afghan forces resorting to unprovoked firing.