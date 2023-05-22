Two Girls’ Schools Bombed in North Waziristan

Two girls’ schools in Mir Ali, North Waziristan were bombed by terrorists over the weekend, with Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak confirming the incidents on Monday.

Speaking with media, Khattak said the Government Girls Middle School Hafizabad was damaged in Hassu Khel village on Sunday night. The second facility targeted by militants was the Government Girls Middle School Musakki, he said, adding that no casualties had been reported in either bombing.

Local police officials said cases had been registered against “unknown people” under the Anti-Terrorism Act over the attacks on the schools.

Amidst a resurgence of terrorism nationwide following the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s unilateral decision to abandon a ceasefire it had inked with the government, there have been growing concerns over educational institutions and personnel targeted by militants. Earlier this month, eight people, including five teachers, were killed in shootings in Kurram, with police claiming the incidents were the result of tribal rivalry.

Similarly, following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a corruption case on May 9, rioters set fire to a school in Malakand, razing it to the ground.