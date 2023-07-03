Two Military Personnel Martyred in Balochistan

Two military personnel, including a major, embraced martyrdom on Sunday after terrorists targeted a combat patrol in the Balor area of Balochistan’s Hoshab district, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the incident occurred after law enforcers launched an intelligence-based operation over the suspected movement of a group of terrorists. It said the terrorists in question had been linked with multiple incidents of firing on security forces and civilians, as well as planting improvised explosive devices in the Hoshab area. “While establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway,” a party of terrorists tried to ambush the patrol and opened fire on security forces, it added.

During the heavy exchange of fire, read the statement, Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced martyrdom, while another soldier sustained injuries, said the ISPR. “Security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart such attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it said, adding a follow-up operation to nab the perpetrators was ongoing.

Earlier, four law enforcement officials were martyred after unidentified gunmen targeted a checkpost in Balochistan’s Sherani district. Police officials said one attacker had been killed in retaliatory firing.