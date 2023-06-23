Two More Exits from PTI

Senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Humayun Akhtar, on Thursday separately announced they are parting ways with the party, becoming the latest to join the exodus from the party following the May 9 riots.

In a video statement on Thursday, Sarwar—who served as the aviation minister during the PTI government—condemned the May 9 riots and demanded punishment for any individual who attacked civil and military installations following Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case last month. “Pakistan’s forces have rendered sacrifices for the survival and protection of the country,” he said, adding that attacks on martyrs’ monuments, the GHQ and other sensitive installations were akin to anti-state acts.

Specifically pointing to the attacks on the GHQ and the Lahore Corps Commander’s house, he said the protesters had attacked the “heart of Pakistan.” Claiming he had “strongly” condemned his party’s policy of confrontation over the past year, he said the PTI should not have sought to “fight with institutions.”

Sarwar’s video statement was distributed on social media just a day after he was arrested in Islamabad over his alleged involvement in the May 9 riots.

Separately, senior PTI leader Humayun Akhtar also announced he was exiting the party. “From the creation of Pakistan to this day, our family has had an enduring connection with the Pakistan Army, and we take pride in the martyrdom of General Akhtar Abdul Rahman,” he said, referring to his father. Stressing that the sacrifices and blood of martyrs would never be forgotten, he said the events of May 9 had “deeply saddened” his family. “Being a descendant of a martyr myself, the damage inflicted on the memorials of the martyrs was a source of immense pain for me, and no matter how much it is condemned it will remain insufficient,” he said, adding that he could not remain a part of the PTI under these circumstances.

“The people of Pakistan have always held immense respect for the armed forces of Pakistan, and I am confident that this affectionate bond between the nation and its guardians will remain strong,” he added.

A large number of PTI workers and leaders have parted ways with the party since the May 9 riots that saw party supporters targeting civil and military assets. Following the violent demonstrations, dubbed by the Army as a “black day” in Pakistan’s history, a crackdown was launched against the party. Subsequently, several of its members, including Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Imran Ismail, Shireen Mazari, Ali Zaidi, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, have parted with the party, with some going on to join other political parties and others maintaining they have retired from active politics altogether.