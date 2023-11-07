Two Policemen Martyred, Three Injured in D.I. Khan Attack

Two policemen were martyred and three others were injured on Tuesday morning after suspected terrorists targeted an oil and gas company in Dera Ismail Khan, according to police, marking the fifth such attack in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa district in as many days.

Speaking with media, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asghar Ali Shah said the terror attack occurred in the Drazanda tehsil of D.I. Khan. He said the injured personnel, as well as the bodies of the deceased, had been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, adding one of the injured was in critical condition.

Confirming that the policemen had been deployed for the security of the oil company, he said a search operation was underway to apprehend the culprits. In a statement, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack, stressing that strict actions was required to completely eliminate terrorists from the country.

The latest attack marked the fifth terror assault in D.I. Khan in as many days. On Friday, On Friday, at least six people were killed and more than 30 others injured, including two policemen, when a roadside bomb struck a police van in D.I. Khan’s Tank area. The same day, a blast near a police and Army convoy martyred an officer in the Takwara area of Kulachi.

On Sunday, militants attacked the Gul Imam Police Station in Tank, injuring one constable before being pushed back. The same day, another policeman was injured when terrorists targeted a checkpost in the Roori area of Kulachi tehsil.