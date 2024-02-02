Two Terrorists, Including ‘High-Value Target,’ Killed in D.I. Khan: ISPR

Security forces on Thursday killed two terrorists, including a “high-value-target,” during an intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said trooped conducted the operation in D.I. Khan on the “reported presence of terrorists.” It said an “intense fire exchange” between troops and terrorists took place during the operation, resulting in “terrorist ring leader” Ashraf Sheikh and terrorist Burhanullah being “sent to hell.”

The military’s media wing said troops recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the slain terrorists, adding the militants were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including target killing of innocent civilians.

According to the ISPR, a sanitization operation is underway in the region to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. “Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” it added.

There has been a surge in terrorism across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as the country preps for general elections due on Feb. 8. Several candidates have been targeted during their electoral campaigns, with elections postponed in at least once constituency over the killing of an aspirant to the National and provincial assemblies.