Two Terrorists Slain in Tank IBO: ISPR

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Tank district on Thursday night, killing two terrorists, including a high-value target, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said the IBO was conducted in the area on the reported presence of terrorists. While it was underway, an intense exchange of gunfire occurred, resulting in the killing of two terrorists, including high-value target Gul Yousaf alias Toor.

“Terrorist Gul Yousaf remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces including high profile terrorist attacks in Tank and D.I. Khan districts, as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians,” read the ISPR statement. “He was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies and the government had fixed head money of Rs. 2.5 million on him,” it added.

The military’s media wing said the local populace had appreciated the efforts of security forces in maintaining peace and stability in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it stressed.