U.N. Bodies Urge Pakistan against Deporting Vulnerable Afghans

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Saturday urged Pakistan to continue its protection of vulnerable Afghans who could be at imminent risk if forced to return to Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Pakistan announced a deadline of Nov. 1 for all illegally residing foreigners in Pakistan, including Afghans, to voluntarily leave the country or risk forcible deportation and confiscation of their assets. Authorities have said the move is aimed at curtailing cross-border smuggling and ensuring security, as the country reels from resurgent terrorism and a struggling economy.

In a joint statement, the U.N.’s refugee agency and migration organization stressed that Afghanistan was going through a “severe humanitarian crisis” that poses significant human rights challenges, particularly for women and girls. “Such plans would have serious implications for all who have been forced to leave the country and may face serious protection risks upon return,” it warned.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s sovereign prerogative over domestic policies, its need to manage populations on its territory, and its obligations to ensure public safety and security, both U.N. agencies recalled a “longstanding and strong collaboration” with the Government of Pakistan. They said they stood ready to “provide support in developing a comprehensive and sustainable mechanism to register and manage Afghan nationals, including those who may be in need of international protection.”

Appreciating Pakistan’s “generous hospitality” toward Afghan nationals for over four decades, despite challenges, both bodies reiterated that all returns should be voluntary, safe and dignified—without any pressure, to ensure protection for those seeking safety. “The forced repatriation of Afghan nationals has the potential to result in severe human rights violations, including the separation of families and deportation of minors,” they said.

“UNHCR and IOM continue to call on all countries to suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals and ensure any possible returns to the country take place in a safe, dignified and voluntary manner,” they added.

The joint statement comes as authorities ramp up efforts to implement the government’s policy of evicting all illegally residing foreign nationals in the country. In a statement, Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has described the measures as “unacceptable,” and urged authorities to “tolerate” all refugees on their soil until they choose to return to their homeland voluntarily.

Reportedly, 30 Afghan families returned to their homeland via the Torkham border crossing since the government’s announcement, with officials claiming this was a higher number than normal and appeared to be motivated by the crackdown. Provincial authorities, meanwhile, have maintained they have collected data on legal and illegal foreigners in the country, adding they would utilize it to implement the government’s policies once the deadline had expired.