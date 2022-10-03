U.N. Military Adviser Hails Pakistan’s Achievements in Counter Terrorism

United Nations Military Adviser Gen. Birama Diop, of Senegal, on Sunday praised Pakistan’s “extraordinary” achievements in counter-terrorism as well as its contributions to U.N. peacekeeping missions.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Gen. Diop during an official visit to the U.S. It said the two officials had discussed matters of mutual interest, the overall regional security situation, and the natural disaster caused by floods across Pakistan.

“[The] COAS appreciated the role of the office of U.N. Military Adviser in promoting U.N. core values and their response during crises,” it said, adding the U.N. official had expressed his grief over the devastation caused by climate change-induced floods across Pakistan, as well as offering sincere condolence to the families of the victims. “He assured full support to the flood victims,” it added.

Gen. Bajwa is currently on a five-day official visit to the U.S., with authorities saying he would commence formal engagements in Washington, D.C. from Monday (today). The visit is being seen as part of renewed efforts by both the U.S. and Pakistan to revive ties that had become increasingly strained after the Taliban took control of Kabul last August and former prime minister Imran Khan started accusing Washington of funding a “conspiracy” to oust him from power.

Among the officials Gen. Bajwa is scheduled to meet are U.S. dignitaries at the Pentagon and CIA.