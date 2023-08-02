U.S. Assures Pakistan of ‘Unwavering’ Support for Economic Success

The United States on Tuesday said its support for Pakistan’s economic success was “unwavering,” adding the two countries’ trade and investment ties are priorities for their bilateral relationship.

Responding to a question on the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the U.S. believed “good governance, long-term capacity building, and sustainable market-based approaches that allow the private sector to flourish” were the best routes for sustained growth and development. “We welcome trade and investment that promotes such development and growth,” he said.

However, he added, Washington would continue to emphasize the need for transparency, sustainable financing practices, and preservation of national and data security to ensure mutual benefit for both Pakistan and its partners. “We have not always seen that with respect to investments by [China] in countries around the world,” he said. “But investments that promote transparency and responsible debt management we believe are appropriate,” he added.

The U.S. has, in the past, described CPEC and similar projects as a “debt trap,” warning Pakistan it would yield it little benefit while ensuring profits for China.

During the briefing, Miller was also questioned on Sunday’s Daesh-claimed bombing in Bajaur, which he condemn “in the strongest terms.” Sharing condolences with those affected by the attack, he said the Pakistani people had suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists. “We believe in the resilience of Pakistan’s people and their capacity to recover from this devastating attack. No country should have to suffer such acts of terror, which are, of course, an affront to all peaceful and democratic societies,” he said. He said Washington remained committed to working with Pakistan to address the shared threat posed by terrorist groups and supported the Pakistani government’s efforts to combat terrorism in a manner promoting the rule of law and protecting human rights.

To a question on a recent meeting between the Afghan Taliban and the U.S. in Doha, the spokesperson said Washington had made it clear that it was important that they not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for terrorist attacks in the region or anywhere else.