U.S. Concerned by ‘Significant Restrictions’ on Media Outlets in Pakistan

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday said Washington continued to be concerned by significant restrictions on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan, adding the issue was routinely raised in discussions.

During a regular press briefing, the U.S. official said Washington was concerned that media and content restrictions, as well as a lack of accountability for attacks against journalists, undermined the exercise of freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. “A free press and informed citizenry, we believe, are key to democratic societies around the world, key to our democratic future. That applies equally to Pakistan as it does to other countries around the world,” he added.

Flood relief

To another question on the U.S.’ role in flood relief for Pakistan, Price emphasized Washington was “deeply saddened” by the devastation and loss of life caused by “historic floods” in the country. “We stand with the people of Pakistan at this difficult time,” he said, and detailed the aid provided thus far as well as plans for future support.

As of Sept. 12, per the spokesman, nine U.S. Central Command flights have delivered more than half of the 630 metric tons of relief supplies from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Dubai warehouse. In total, he said, CENTCOM would airlift over 41,000 kitchen sets; 1,500 rolls of plastic sheeting; tens of thousands of plastic tarps; and 8,700 shelter fixing kits in support of USAID’s flood relief.

Price said the U.S. had provided over $53 million in humanitarian assistance thus far, including food, nutrition, multipurpose cash, safe drinking water, nutrition, sanitation and hygiene, as well as shelter assistance. “We’re going to continue to work very closely with our Pakistani partners to continue to assess the damage that has been wrought by these floods, and we’ll continue to provide assistance to our partners in this time of need,” he added.

F-16 sales

Discussing an official statement of the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency regarding a $450 million military package for the maintenance of Pakistan’s F-16 fleet, which has already been notified to Congress, Price said it would help Islamabad take “sustained action” against terrorist groups.

“Pakistan’s F-16 program, it’s an important part of the broader U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relationship, and this proposed sale will sustain Pakistan’s capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats by maintaining the F-16 fleet,” he said. “This is a fleet that allows Pakistan to support counterterrorism operations, and we expect Pakistan will take sustained action against all terrorist groups,” he added.

Noting Congress had been notified of the proposed sale, Price said Pakistan remained an important counterterrorism partner of the U.S. “And as part of our longstanding policy, we provide life cycle maintenance and sustainment packages for U.S.-origin platforms,” he added.