U.S. Designates Pakistan a Country of Concern over Religious Freedom

The United States on Friday retained Pakistan on its list of Countries of Particular Concern under the Religious Freedom Act, citing it as “having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom.”

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also designated Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, the DPRK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern alongside Pakistan. In addition, he placed Algeria, the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam on the Special Watch List for “engaging in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom.” Finally, Blinken said, al-Shabab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS-Greater Sahara, ISIS-West Africa, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, the Taliban, and the Wagner Group—a private paramilitary group—had been designated Entities of Particular Concern.

“Around the world, governments and non-state actors harass, threaten, jail, and even kill individuals on account of their beliefs,” read the statement. “In some instances, they stifle individuals’ freedom of religion or belief to exploit opportunities for political gain. These actions sow division, undermine economic security, and threaten political stability and peace. The United States will not stand by in the face of these abuses,” it added.

Blinken said the designations were in keeping with U.S. values and interests to protect national security and to advance human rights around the globe. “Countries that effectively safeguard this and other human rights are more peaceful, stable, prosperous and more reliable partners of the United States than those that do not,” he said, adding that Washing would continue to monitor the status of freedom of religion or belief in every country around the world and advocate for those facing religious persecution or discrimination.

“We will also regularly engage countries about our concerns regarding limitations on freedom of religion or belief, regardless of whether those countries have been designated. We welcome the opportunity to meet with all governments to address laws and practices that do not meet international standards and commitments, and to outline concrete steps in a pathway to removal from these lists,” he added.

Pakistan was first placed on the Countries of Particular Concern list in 2018. The U.S. Religious Freedom Act of 1998 requires the president to designate as countries of particular concern states that are deemed to violate religious freedom on a systematic and ongoing basis. The act gives Blinken a range of policy responses, including sanctions or waivers.