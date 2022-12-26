U.S. Embassy Advises Staff against Movement in Islamabad

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad last week issued separate advisories for American citizens and mission personnel, urging them to avoid crowded public spaces and “non-essential and unofficial” throughout the holiday season in the wake of a suicide bombing in the federal capital.

In its security alert for U.S. government staff, it barred them from visiting the Marriott Hotel due to the threat of a potential terror attack. “The U.S. government is aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays,” read the statement. “Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel,” it said, noting that Pakistan’s capital had been place on “red alert” due to security concerns.

In addition to avoiding all public gatherings, the embassy said, all mission personnel should refrain from “non-essential, unofficial travel in Islamabad” throughout the holiday season.

The statement advised staff to exercise vigilance at events, places of worship, and avoid locations with large crowds; review personal security plans; carry identification and follow requests from law enforcement; be aware of their surroundings; and monitor local media for updates.

Earlier, citing a suicide bombing in the I-10 area of Islamabad, the embassy had impressed upon U.S. citizens in Pakistan that “planned attacks and criminal activity often occur in crowded public locations such as markets, shopping malls, hotels, airports, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs, schools, and other areas where people tend to gather.” Gatherings such as demonstrations and celebratory events were also at a higher risk for violence, it added.

The U.S. advisory came as the Islamabad Capital Police also issued a statement noting that security in the federal capital had been beefed up and placed on “high alert.” Informing the public that “snap checking” had been increased in the Red Zone and all entry and exit points of the federal capital, it requested all citizens to carry their identification cards with them and cooperate with security personnel in the Red Zone during checking.

The police also urged the public to report any “suspicious activity” to police.

Pakistan is in the midst of a new wave of terrorism, triggered by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan unilaterally ending a ceasefire the group had inked with the government last year. On Friday morning, a suicide bomber in Islamabad detonated explosives planted in a taxi after police stopped him to check the vehicle. As a consequence, a police official was martyred and seven people, including a policeman, were injured.