U.S. House Passes Resolution Seeking Impartial Probe into Feb. 8 Election

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution seeking an independent probe into allegations of “interference or irregularities” in the Feb. 8 general elections and condemning any attempts to prevent the people of Pakistan from participating in democracy.

Passed by an overwhelming of 368 lawmakers voting in favor of the resolution in the 431-member House, the resolution aims to send a message of clear support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan. Seven lawmakers voted against the resolution, while 56 did not cast any vote.

Noting Pakistan was an “important and valued partner” of the U.S., the resolution noted the devastating floods suffered by the country in 2022 and pointed to Pakistan becoming one of the original signatories to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, as well as its ratification of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights in 2010.

Citing the State Department’s 2022 Country Report on Human Rights Practices as reporting “significant human rights issues” in Pakistan, it further referred to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reporting excessive use of force by police against protesters in 2022. It also noted the ouster of PTI founder Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence in 2022, as well as the subsequent election of Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister.

The resolution noted that despite the dissolution of the National Assembly on Aug. 10, 2023, elections did not take place within the constitutionally stipulated 90 days and cited the Constitution as declaring that the federal government would have control and command of the armed forces and that no members of the armed forces would “engage in any political activities.”

Stressing that “democracy, development, rule of law, and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms” were interdependent and mutually reinforcing, the House affirmed its “strong support” for democracy in Pakistan, including free and fair elections reflecting the will of the people. It called on the U.S. president and Secretary of State to work with the Government of Pakistan to ensure democracy, human rights, and the rule of law were upheld. It further urged the Government of Pakistan to “uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech of the people of Pakistan.”

The resolution also condemned attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, arbitrary detention, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights; and condemned any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan. Finally, it urged the “full and independent” investigation of “claims of interference or irregularities” in Pakistan’s election.

A longstanding demand of the opposition PTI, the resolution is unlikely to have much impact on U.S. policy toward Pakistan, per Michael Kugelman, director of South Asia Institute at The Wilson Center in Washington. In a series of posts on X, he said the vote could hint at additional U.S. legislation with respect to Pakistan. “What really stands out for me is the margin of the vote, and the number of Members that voted. 85% of House members voted on it, and 98% voted in favor of the resolution. This is quite significant,” he added.