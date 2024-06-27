U.S. Resolution on Democracy in Pakistan ‘Neither Constructive Nor Objective’

The Foreign Office on Wednesday regretted the passage of a resolution by the United States House of Representatives on alleged poll irregularities in the Feb. 8 general elections, maintaining it “stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process” in the country.

“Pakistan has taken note of the passage of the House Resolution 901 by the U.S. House of Representatives on June 25,” read a rejoinder issued by spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. “We believe that the timing and context of this particular resolution does not align well with the positive dynamics of our bilateral ties, and stems from an incomplete understanding of the political situation and electoral process in Pakistan,” she said.

Emphasizing that as the world’s “second-largest parliamentary democracy and fifth-largest democracy,” Pakistan was committed to the values of constitutionalism, human rights and rule of law in its own national interest, she said Islamabad believed in constructive dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect and understanding.

“Such resolutions are therefore neither constructive nor objective,” read the statement. “We hope that the U.S. Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-U.S. ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries,” it added.

A day earlier, the U.S. House of Representatives expressed its support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan with the passage of House Resolution 901, which has also sought an impartial probe into the claims of irregularities during the Feb. 8 general elections. The resolution attracted bipartisan support, with 368 members voting in its favor and 7 against.

Apart from the rejoinder by the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has made clear in Parliament that the government would bring about a resolution responding to the U.S. Additionally, he indicated he believed the timing of the resolution was linked to Pakistan’s support for Palestine.