U.S. Stresses on Peaceful Protests in Pakistan

The U.S. State Department on Monday said Washington supported all individuals’ right to freedom of expression, but stressed that it must be done so without participating in any violence that puts people’s lives at risk.

“Our belief is that individuals should have the freedom to express themselves but do so without participating in any violence, violence that would put government employees in government buildings in harm’s way,” spokesman Vedant Patel told a regular press briefing in response to a query on the prevailing situation in Pakistan.

Referring to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case last week, he reiterated that the U.S. does not have any position on a political party or any candidate. “Our view is a strong, stable, and prosperous Pakistan is crucial to U.S.-Pakistan relations and that for any arrest that such an individual is affronted basic human rights in accordance to their laws,” he said.

To another question on Khan alleging that the press was being muzzled or pressured to not show his party’s side of the story, Vedant said he could not offer any assessments from his position in Washington. “But broadly, we are very clear about the need for access for media and the access for information and the free flow of information between the government and journalists,” he added.

In nearly three days of chaos triggered by Khan’s arrest, often-violent riots broke out in various cities of Pakistan, with the rioters especially targeting military buildings and installations, and damaging public and private properties. At least 10 people have died in the riots—though the PTI claims the number exceeds 50—with the government and military vowing to ensure the culprits are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Khan, however, has alleged that the PTI’s supporters were not involved in the rioting and has accused “agencies’ men” for instigating the violence.