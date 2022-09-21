World Must Come Forward to Help Flood-hit Pakistan: U.S Official

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s adviser, Derek Chollet, on Tuesday admitted to local media that Pakistan needs far more aid than has been requested by the U.N. to adequately tackle the widespread devastation caused by floods across the country.

In interviews with local outlets Dawn News and Geo News on the sidelines of the 77th U.N. General Assembly session, he hoped the international community would come forward to help Pakistan, noting that the crisis would likely continue for several months as authorities shifted from the rescue phase to recovery and rehabilitation.

Talking to Geo, he said that even after connectivity had been restored and waters receded, a “second” disaster loomed in the form of food insecurity, disease spread, and damage to infrastructure. “There’s going to be a lot of needs in the months ahead,” he said, adding that the U.S. is fully aware that more needs to be done to help Pakistan at this juncture.

Referring to the relief supplies the U.S. has already sent to Pakistan, he said this support would continue. However, he stressed, the biggest concern right now was of mosquito-borne diseases spreading among victims who are living without shelter next to stagnant pools of water. “This is something I know the Government of Pakistan is very focused on, as we are as well here in the United States,” he said.

Emphasizing that the State Department would work with various U.S. government entities, the private sector and the American public to see what more could be done for Pakistan, he said the World Bank would soon complete an assessment of what Pakistan needs and “that will help provide a benchmark for the international community of what more could be provided.”

Hoping the international community would step up and help Pakistan, he acknowledged that global attention was divided, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine had also triggered a humanitarian crisis in Europe. “The U.S. is going to do its part, our conversations in the coming week in New York around the General Assembly will remain focused on the flood situation and we’re going to remain very closely coordinated with our colleagues throughout Pakistan,” he said.

Referring to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ appeal to reschedule Pakistan’s debts, he said this was something that would need to be examined. Admitting that “clearly” the floods would exacerbate the significant challenges facing the Pakistani government, he added: “The economic devastation caused by the flood situation is something that we will have to take into account in assessing how to help Pakistan.”