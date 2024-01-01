Year 2024 Has Immense Significance for Pakistan: Gen. Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Sunday, marked the New Year by describing 2024 as a year of “immense significance” for Pakistan, adding the Army will continue to contribute to the cause of national security in the coming year.

In a special message issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief stressed that a “challenging yet momentous year” had come to a close. “The Pakistan Armed Forces wish a happy New Year to the proud and honorable people of Pakistan,” he said, stressing the coming year was of immense significance, both internally and externally.

“Pakistan Armed Forces reinforce the patriotic spirit of serving the motherland, a land of immeasurable bounties and countless opportunities,” read the statement, adding “undoubtedly, our great nation will rise, in line with the dreams of our forefathers and aspirations” of Pakistanis. “Surely a bright future for the coming generations awaits us, InshaAllah,” he added.

“In line with the directive of the honorable P.M. of Pakistan, we stand with and pray for the resilient people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and hope that the New Year will bring relief in their sufferings from tyrannical regimes,” it said

Last week, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar announced the government was banning New Year’s celebrations nationwide in solidarity with Palestinians, who have been facing the worst Israeli atrocities since Oct. 7.

“The Pakistan Army, as a national Army, will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cause of national security and development. We take pride in our unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan,” the Army chief said. “No one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan,” he added.

Anti-terror efforts

The ISPR also issued data on the anti-terror operations conducted by the armed forces amidst resurgent terrorism, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. According to the military’s media wing, 18,736 intelligence-based operations were conducted in 2023, eliminating 566 terrorists and apprehending 5,161 others.

Of these 18,736 operations, it said, 15,063 were carried out in Balochistan, sending 109 terrorists “to hell.” Meanwhile, in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 1,942 IBOs gunned down 447 terrorists. Additionally, 190 IBOs were conducted in Punjab; 14 in Gilgit-Baltistan; and 1,987 in Sindh.

Also in 2023, said ISPR, over 1,000 people, including 260 officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army, were martyred in terrorist attacks nationwide.

Among the key gains of the operations of intelligence agencies, it said, were Gulzar Imam Shambe and Sarfaraz Bengalzai, key commanders of the Baloch National Army, rejoining the national mainstream.