Zardari Predicts another Coalition Government after Elections

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said he saw another coalition government forming after the upcoming general elections, maintaining that no single party would be able to secure a commanding majority.

In an interview with Geo News, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman said his party was open to forming alliances with any number of parties after the polls. “If the [Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz)] does not go with us, we can make an alliance with other parties,” he said, adding independents could also play a major role in determining who forms the next government. He also urged for restraint during the electoral campaign, adding: “It is better to move forward in a way that we can go together.”

To a question on the possibility of PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif becoming prime minister for the fourth time, Zardari said he did not think his rival would have a lead role. “Other parties also exist. Why is PPP being underestimated? We have given them a chance, and now it’s our turn,” he said.

Defending his party’s decision to move forward with the vote of no-confidence that led to the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister, the PPP leader said the PTI leader had isolated the country, ramped up economic challenges, and was incapable of running the government. “He was an enemy of the economy and responsible for Pakistan’s economic woes,” he said, alleging that the prevailing situation would have been much worse had the PTI been involved to continue in government. He also claimed that if the PTI had been allowed to remain in power, it would have manipulated polls to remain in government until 2028.

Ahead of the no-trust vote, he claimed, the PTI had offered six ministries to the PPP. “Why should I take six ministries?” he questioned. To a follow-up on whether this attempt was initiated by former spymaster Lt. Gen. (retd.) Faiz Hamid, he deflected by asking interviewer Hamid Mir if he wanted him to face Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, pertaining to confessional statements before a magistrate. He also said he believed the PTI would not be prevented from participating in the upcoming elections.

On the former coalition government, Zardari admitted it was a difficult alliance. “I was impressed by (then prime minister) Shehbaz Sharif as he used to start work at six in the morning and finish it till nine at night,” he said, regretting that Sharif had “ignored” several of his suggestions. This, he claimed, had “harmed the country.”

To a question on recent statements from his son, Bilawal, urging “older politicians” to retire, Zardari said his son was young and needed more political training. “The younger generation has their own way of thinking,” he said. “Everyone has a right to express their thoughts. Stopping someone would only create more problems. If he [Bilawal] says, ‘Then you do politics, I will not,’ what will I do?” he questioned. Acknowledging that Bilawal was “more talented, educated and better spoken,” he maintained that “experience is experience.” He also said that as head of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, it was he—and not Bilawal—who would allocate tickets for the general elections.

On whether the contrasting statements from Zardari and Bilawal represented a “good cop, bad cop” routine, the PPP leader said this was not a black and white situation. “If Bilawal were in business with me, he would’ve said the same thing. In politics, too. This is every household’s story,” he said, adding senior PPP leader Farhatullah Babar had resigned as secretary general of the PPP but was expected to assume another role.

To a question on the importance of the 18th Amendment, Zardari said it was vital for provincial interests, adding that it would be more effectively implemented under a PPP-led government.